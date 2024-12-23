Flexiroam Strengthens Leadership with New Board Appointment

Flexiroam Ltd (AU:FRX) has released an update.

Flexiroam Ltd has appointed Nicholas Ong as a Non-Executive Director, enhancing the company’s governance with his 20 years of expertise in equity capital markets and corporate governance. Ong, who has a track record of significant achievements in ASX-listed companies and mining project financing, is expected to contribute to Flexiroam’s strategic growth. This move underscores Flexiroam’s commitment to strengthening its leadership as it continues to expand its global connectivity solutions.

