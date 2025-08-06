Flex LNG to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results with Webcast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from FLEX LNG ( (FLNG) ).

Flex LNG announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 20, 2025. A live video webcast will accompany the earnings release, providing stakeholders with an opportunity to engage in a Q&A session. This announcement highlights Flex LNG’s transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed, potentially impacting its market perception positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (FLNG) stock is a Buy with a $320.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FLEX LNG stock, see the FLNG Stock Forecast page.

More about FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The company operates a fleet of thirteen state-of-the-art LNG carriers equipped with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion technology, offering significant improvements in fuel efficiency and carbon footprint. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG.

Average Trading Volume: 390,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.33B

Find detailed analytics on FLNG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

