Flex Announces CFO Transition, Appoints Interim Successor

Flex has announced the resignation of CFO Paul R. Lundstrom, who will be leaving on July 31, 2024, to pursue a new career path. Taking over as Interim CFO from August 1, Jaime Martinez brings over two decades of experience within Flex, having held several senior financial positions. While the company searches for a permanent CFO, Martinez’s extensive background in finance and familiarity with the company’s operations positions him as a suitable interim successor. No significant financial disclosures or familial ties to company leadership affect his interim appointment.

