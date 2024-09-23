Fletcher Building Announces Major Securities Issue

Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF) has released an update.

Fletcher Building Limited has announced a new accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer and a separate placement issue of securities. The company plans to issue up to 174,397,237 ordinary fully paid securities under the entitlement offer, with trading resuming on 25/9/2024, and an additional 117,456,539 securities through a placement with an issue date of 30/9/2024. This move aims to generate capital, with detailed terms and dates provided for interested current and potential investors.

