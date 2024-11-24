Fleetwood Limited Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Fleetwood Limited has disclosed the latest update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, announcing the repurchase of 12,146 shares on the previous day, bringing the total shares bought back to 499,574. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial prospects.

