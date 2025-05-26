FleetPartners Group Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:
The latest announcement is out from Eclipx Group ( (AU:FPR) ).
FleetPartners Group Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of May 26, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 76,301,206 ordinary fully paid securities, including 95,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:FPR) stock is a Buy with a A$3.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eclipx Group stock, see the AU:FPR Stock Forecast page.
More about Eclipx Group
YTD Price Performance: 12.64%
Average Trading Volume: 487,444
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: A$654.3M
