FleetPartners Group Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

The latest announcement is out from Eclipx Group ( (AU:FPR) ).

FleetPartners Group Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of May 26, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 76,301,206 ordinary fully paid securities, including 95,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:FPR) stock is a Buy with a A$3.90 price target.

More about Eclipx Group

YTD Price Performance: 12.64%

Average Trading Volume: 487,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$654.3M



