FleetPartners Group Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Dip

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

FleetPartners Group Limited reported a 12.5% increase in revenue to $761.6 million for the year ending September 2024, although net profit slightly declined by 3.9% to $77.9 million. Earnings per share saw a positive growth, with statutory earnings rising by 5.5% to 32.4 cents, driven by improved operational efficiencies. Despite the solid revenue performance, no dividends were declared for this period.

