FleetPartners Group Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

FleetPartners Group Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of March 10, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 74,620,058 ordinary fully paid securities, including 187,000 shares bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

FleetPartners Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on vehicle leasing and fleet management solutions. The company provides a range of services including fleet leasing, fleet management, and novated leasing, catering primarily to businesses and government sectors.

