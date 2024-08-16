FLCT Announces New Loan Facility With Managerial Caveats

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (SG:BUOU) has released an update.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has announced a new loan facility agreement with DBS Bank Ltd., which includes a sustainability link and specific conditions regarding the management of the Trust. The agreement mandates prepayment if there’s an unapproved change in the Trust’s manager or if Frasers Property Limited’s share in the managerial firm drops below 50%. In such an event, the lender is not required to fund the facility and both parties must enter good-faith negotiations to amend the agreement.

