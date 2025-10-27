Flat Glass Group Co. Announces Governance and Article Amendments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Flat Glass Group Co ( (HK:6865) ) has shared an announcement.

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and certain corporate governance rules. Key changes include the repurchase and cancellation of 40,000 restricted shares due to a participant’s employment termination, and the cancellation of the Supervisory Committee, with its functions being transferred to the Board’s audit committee. These amendments aim to align the company’s governance with legal and regulatory standards, enhance operational mechanisms, and safeguard shareholder interests without adversely impacting business operations.

More about Flat Glass Group Co

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the glass manufacturing industry. The company primarily focuses on producing flat glass products, serving various market needs.

YTD Price Performance: -0.92%

Average Trading Volume: 8,619,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$38.44B

