Flat Glass Group Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. has declared an interim cash dividend of RMB 0.13 per share for the first half of 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for November 20, 2024. Non-resident enterprise shareholders and investors in the company’s shares will face withholding tax rates of 10% or 20% depending on their share type. Payment and exchange rate details will be announced at a later date.

