Flair Writing Industries Faces CGST Show-Cause Notice

An announcement from Flair Writing Industries Limited ( (IN:FLAIR) ) is now available.

Flair Writing Industries Limited has received a show-cause notice from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of CGST and C. Ex. Division-X Mumbai East, concerning a tax and penalty amounting to Rs. 1,46,28,378 for the period April 2019 to March 2020. The company plans to challenge the notice, asserting that there will be no material impact on its financials or operations, with the final liability to be determined based on the appeal outcome.

Flair Writing Industries Limited operates in the writing instruments industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various writing tools. The company is known for its range of products catering to both domestic and international markets.

