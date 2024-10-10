Fitzroy Minerals Seeks $2 Million in Private Placement

Norseman Capital (TSE:FTZ) has released an update.

Fitzroy Minerals Inc. is launching a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $2 million, potentially increasing to $2.2 million with an overallotment option. Each unit sold will include one common share and a half-warrant, with proceeds aimed at funding exploration and general corporate activities. The offering is expected to close in mid-October 2024, pending necessary regulatory approvals.

