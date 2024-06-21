FIT Hon Teng Announces Board and Committees Composition

FIT Hon Teng Limited (HK:6088) has released an update.

FIT Hon Teng Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors and four key committees, including Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Environmental, Social and Governance. The board is led by Executive Chairman Mr. LU Sung-Ching, with a diverse team of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. The committees are tasked with oversight in critical areas, each chaired by members with specific expertise to guide the company’s strategic direction.

