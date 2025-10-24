FIT EASY Inc. Unveils Shareholder Benefit Program to Boost Investment Appeal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FIT EASY Inc. ( (JP:212A) ) has issued an announcement.

FIT EASY Inc. announced the details of its Shareholder Benefit Program, aiming to enhance the investment appeal of its shares and stabilize the supply and demand environment. The program offers benefits such as QUO cards, membership fee discounts, and visitor tickets to shareholders, depending on the number of shares held, to encourage long-term investment and improve liquidity.

More about FIT EASY Inc.

FIT EASY Inc. operates in the fitness industry, offering gym memberships and related services. The company focuses on enhancing the attractiveness of its shares to investors and increasing shareholder engagement.

