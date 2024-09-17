Fisher & Paykel CEO Adjusts Share Holdings

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (FSPKF) has released an update.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s CEO, Lewis George Gradon, has sold a portion of his holdings, reducing his stake in the company by 46,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of NZD 38.4843 each. Post-transaction, Gradon retains a substantial interest, with 574,165 shares directly and through the Gradon Family Trust, alongside 470,992 options and 159,726 performance share rights. The transaction is notable for investors as it reflects a change in the CEO’s investment in the company.

