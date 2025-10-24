FirstWave Cloud Technology Expands Market Presence with New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from FirstWave Cloud Technology ( (AU:FCT) ) is now available.

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited announced the quotation of 3,362,162 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 24, 2025. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and provide additional liquidity to its stakeholders, potentially strengthening its financial position and investor confidence.

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on cloud-based services. The company specializes in providing cybersecurity solutions and cloud management services, aiming to enhance digital security and operational efficiency for businesses.

