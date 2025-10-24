FirstWave Cloud Technology Announces Share Issuance and Loan Negotiations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FirstWave Cloud Technology ( (AU:FCT) ) has provided an announcement.

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited announced the issuance of 3,362,162 fully paid ordinary shares without investor disclosure under the Corporations Act. The company is also in the process of finalizing a $2.5 million loan facility with a global credit investor, though terms are not yet finalized. This move could impact FirstWave’s financial operations and market positioning, though there is no certainty the transaction will proceed as currently planned.

FirstWave is a global software company established in 2004, specializing in enterprise-grade network management, automation, audit, and cybersecurity software. It serves approximately 150,000 organizations across 178 countries, with notable clients including Microsoft, Telmex, Telstra, Claro, and NASA.

Average Trading Volume: 2,673,007

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$22.79M

