FirstGroup Advances Share Buyback Program

FirstGroup plc, as part of its share buyback program announced on June 8, 2023, has recently purchased 277,434 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 175.10 pence per share. Following this transaction, the company holds over 132 million shares in treasury, with the total number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, standing at approximately 618 million. The acquired shares may be held in treasury with the possibility of future cancellation.

