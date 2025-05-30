Firstfund Capital Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from Consolidated First Fund Capital ( (TSE:FFP) ) is now available.

Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. reported a net income of $43,332 for the first quarter of 2025, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $16,612 in the same period in 2024. The company also recorded an unrealized net gain of $35,043 from the revaluation of its investments in Vitality Products Inc., and its fee income increased to $107,820. These results highlight the company’s improved financial performance and its strategic positioning in the venture capital and real estate development sectors.

Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. is a venture capital company primarily engaged in financial consulting related to real estate development and venture capital activities in Canada and the United States. It is an investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and has been investing in both private and publicly traded companies since 1983. The company earns fee income from real estate development and property management activities.

Average Trading Volume: 10,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.54M

