FirstCash Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Growth

FirstCash ( (FCFS) ) has shared an update.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. recently released its latest investor presentation, highlighting strong financial performance with a revenue of $3.4 billion and an adjusted net income of $343 million for the trailing twelve months as of June 30, 2025. The company reported significant growth in its second quarter of 2025, with a 24% increase in GAAP EPS and a 31% rise in adjusted EPS compared to the previous year. The anticipated acquisition of H&T Group plc is on track to close in August, which could further enhance FirstCash’s market position and operational capabilities.

Spark’s Take on FCFS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FCFS is a Outperform.

FirstCash has a solid financial foundation with strong revenue growth and profitability, which is the primary driver of its score. Recent strategic acquisitions further strengthen its market position and are viewed positively. Technical analysis indicates a neutral trend, and valuation appears fair, supporting the overall stability of the stock.

More about FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of pawn stores in the U.S. and Latin America, with over 3,000 locations across five countries. The company provides retail and credit solutions primarily to unbanked, under-banked, and credit-challenged customers, dealing in pre-owned consumer products such as jewelry, electronics, and tools.

Average Trading Volume: 312,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.96B

