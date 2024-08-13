FirstCape Group Acquires 5% Stake in A2 Milk Company

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

FirstCape Group Limited has disclosed a substantial holding in The A2 Milk Company Limited, with ownership of 5.044% of the company’s ordinary shares, amounting to 36,463,107 shares. This position comes as a result of the investment powers held by FirstCape’s subsidiaries, Harbour Asset Management Limited and BNZ Investments Services Limited, who manage the shares on behalf of their clients. The shares are held through various nominees or custodians, with Harbour controlling both voting and disposal rights.

