First United Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings

First United ( (FUNC) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information First United presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

First United Corporation, a bank holding company based in Maryland, serves as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust and operates in the financial services sector, with a focus on banking and trust services.

In its second quarter of 2025 earnings report, First United Corporation reported a consolidated net income of $6.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, marking an increase from both the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company attributed its strong performance to an increasing net interest margin and successful control over funding costs.

Key financial highlights include a net interest margin of 3.65%, driven by increased loan yields and stable funding costs. The company saw strong loan production with $65.1 million in commercial loan originations and $19.2 million in residential mortgage originations. Operating expenses rose slightly due to increased data processing and professional services costs, while a cash dividend of $0.22 per share was declared.

Looking forward, First United’s management remains optimistic about growth potential, particularly in the Morgantown market, and plans to continue focusing on technological advancements to improve efficiencies and enhance customer experience.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue