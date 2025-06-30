First Trust Completes Reorganization into FT Confluence ETF

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund ( (FGB) ) has shared an announcement.

The reorganization of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund into FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF was completed before the NYSE opened on June 30, 2025. This transition marks a strategic shift from a closed-end fund to an actively managed ETF, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. and sub-advised by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The company operates within the financial sector, focusing on specialty finance and financial opportunities.

