First Tractor Co Schedules 2024 EGM

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Co has announced its first extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for 2024, set to take place on August 2nd in Luoyang, China. Shareholders will consider the election of three non-independent directors to the company’s board. The company’s register of members will be closed from July 30th to August 2nd for share transfer registration in preparation for the EGM.

For further insights into HK:0038 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.