First Tractor Co Releases 2025 Q3 Report, Emphasizing Transparency

An update from First Tractor Co ( (HK:0038) ) is now available.

First Tractor Co has released its third quarterly report for 2025, which has not been audited. The company’s board and senior management have ensured the accuracy and completeness of the financial information provided. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability, potentially reinforcing its position in the market and maintaining investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0038) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Tractor Co stock, see the HK:0038 Stock Forecast page.

More about First Tractor Co

First Tractor Co is a company involved in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on the production of tractors and other agricultural machinery. The company is a significant player in the market, with its shares traded on both domestic and international stock exchanges, including the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 4,063,561

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.51B

