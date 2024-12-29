First Tractor Co Forecasts Sales Growth for 2024

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Co anticipates a 2.71% increase in overall tractor sales for 2024, driven by a significant 12.49% rise in high-horsepower tractor sales. However, the company expects a decline in medium and small-horsepower tractors and diesel engine sales. Investors are cautioned to consider the preliminary nature of these figures and the potential risks involved.

