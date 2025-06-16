First Tin PLC’s Strategic Share Acquisition by Arlington Group

Confident Investing Starts Here:

First Tin Plc ( (GB:1SN) ) has shared an announcement.

First Tin PLC announced that Charles Cannon Brookes, Non-Executive Chairman, on behalf of Arlington Group Asset Management Limited, purchased 1,714,839 shares at 6.0 pence each. This transaction increases Arlington Group’s stake to 11.59% of the company’s issued share capital, potentially strengthening its influence and support for First Tin’s strategic goals in the tin industry.

More about First Tin Plc

First Tin PLC is an ethical tin production company focused on developing high-value, low-capex tin assets in Germany and Australia. The company aims to become a key supplier in conflict-free, low political risk areas, addressing the critical demand for tin, which is essential for decarbonization and electrification efforts globally.

Average Trading Volume: 306,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £26.43M

