First Tin PLC Announces Positive Crushing Test Results at Taronga Tin Project

The latest announcement is out from First Tin Plc ( (GB:1SN) ).

First Tin PLC has announced successful results from additional crushing testwork at its Taronga Tin Project in Australia, revealing that up to 89.5% of contained tin can be extracted into the minus 2.8mm fraction after coarse crushing. These findings confirm that the project does not require costly ore-sorting equipment, reducing both capital and operating expenses. The results enhance confidence in the project’s cost-effectiveness and technical robustness, positioning Taronga as a competitive player within the tin market.

More about First Tin Plc

First Tin PLC is a tin production company focused on ethical, reliable, and sustainable practices, operating in low political risk areas like Germany and Australia. The company aims to become a significant tin supplier by rapidly developing high-value, low-capex tin assets, and is committed to supporting the global clean energy and technological revolutions with its sustainable practices.

YTD Price Performance: -14.04%

Average Trading Volume: 243,862

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £22.37M

