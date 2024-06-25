First Tellurium Advances Thermoelectric Tech with RESOLVE

First Tellurium Corp (TSE:FTEL) has released an update.

First Tellurium Corp. has partnered with the NGO RESOLVE to advance the manufacturing and marketing of the innovative PyroDelta thermoelectric generator, with RESOLVE securing up to $29 million USD for the project. The collaboration, under Tellurium Electric, aims to bring this thermoelectric device to market, aligning with RESOLVE’s mission to tackle social and environmental challenges through sustainable solutions. This partnership underscores First Tellurium’s commitment to innovation in the energy sector and adds value for shareholders and potential investors.

For further insights into TSE:FTEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.