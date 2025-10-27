First Sponsor Group Allocates Rights Issue Proceeds to Strategic Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from First Sponsor Group Ltd ( (SG:ADN) ) is now available.

First Sponsor Group Ltd has provided an update on the use of approximately S$243.2 million net proceeds from a recent rights issue. The funds have been allocated to various projects, including property development in Amsterdam, property financing in Europe and Australia, and property holding activities such as hotel renovations and acquisitions. This strategic allocation supports the company’s growth in its key markets and aligns with its stated objectives.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:ADN) stock is a Hold with a S$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Sponsor Group Ltd stock, see the SG:ADN Stock Forecast page.

More about First Sponsor Group Ltd

First Sponsor Group Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in property development, property holding, and property financing activities. The company focuses on markets in Europe and Australia, with projects including redevelopment and renovation of properties, as well as providing loans to associated companies.

Average Trading Volume: 5,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$1.15B

