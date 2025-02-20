First Service Holding Limited Approves Wealth Management Subscriptions at EGM

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

First Service Holding Limited ( (HK:2107) ) has shared an update.

First Service Holding Limited announced the successful passage of an ordinary resolution at their Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 20, 2025. The resolution approved the subscriptions of specific wealth management products by the company and its subsidiaries, with more than 50% of shareholders voting in favor. This decision supports the company’s ongoing investment strategies and reflects shareholder confidence in its financial management direction.

More about First Service Holding Limited

First Service Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is involved in wealth management services. The company engages in the subscription of various wealth management products through its subsidiaries, focusing on financial products offered by prominent banks such as Bank of China Limited and China Guangfa Bank Co. Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 5.56%

Average Trading Volume: 180,125

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$361M

