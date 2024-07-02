First Sentier Investors Reduces Stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has reported that First Sentier Investors no longer qualifies as a substantial holder as of June 28, 2024. This change follows a series of adjustments in voting interests by First Sentier Investors and its associates. A detailed schedule of the associated companies and their changes was provided in the announcement dated July 2, 2024.

For further insights into AU:TLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.