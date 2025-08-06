First Sentier Group Ceases Substantial Holding in Corporate Travel Management

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Corporate Travel Management Limited ( (AU:CTD) ) has provided an announcement.

Corporate Travel Management Limited has announced that First Sentier Group Limited and its related entities have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of August 4, 2025. This change in substantial holding could impact the company’s shareholder structure and influence future voting outcomes, potentially affecting corporate strategies and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CTD) stock is a Hold with a A$11.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Corporate Travel Management Limited stock, see the AU:CTD Stock Forecast page.

More about Corporate Travel Management Limited

Average Trading Volume: 601,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.29B

For an in-depth examination of CTD stock, go to TipRanks' Overview page.

