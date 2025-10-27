First REIT Announces Lease Extension for Siloam Hospitals Lippo Cikarang

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from First Real Estate Investment ( (SG:AW9U) ) is now available.

First REIT Management Limited has announced a short-term lease renewal for Siloam Hospitals Lippo Cikarang, extending the lease term from December 2025 to June 2026. This extension is contingent on lender approvals and includes a provision for lease termination in the event of a property divestment. The annual rent for the extended period is set at S$4,488,670, with a pro-rated amount of S$2,256,633 for the extension duration.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:AW9U) stock is a Buy with a S$0.50 price target.

More about First Real Estate Investment

First Real Estate Investment Trust (First REIT) operates in the real estate investment sector, focusing primarily on healthcare-related properties. It manages a portfolio of properties, including hospitals, across Asia, with a strategic emphasis on stable income generation through long-term leases.

YTD Price Performance: 19.25%

Average Trading Volume: 2,031,771

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$600.5M

