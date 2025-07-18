First Real Estate Elects New Directors at Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from First Real Estate Investment of New Jersey ( (FREVS) ) is now available.

On July 17, 2025, First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders, where Ronald J. Artinian and Justin F. Meng were elected as directors for three-year terms. Additionally, the stockholders ratified the appointment of EisnerAmper LLP as the Trust’s independent registered public accountants for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2025, indicating continued confidence in the company’s financial oversight.

First Real Estate Investment of New Jersey shows strong financial performance with efficient operations and robust cash flow, though high leverage poses a risk. The technical analysis is neutral to slightly bearish, while the valuation appears attractive due to a low P/E ratio. The absence of recent earnings call and corporate event insights limits the score.

More about First Real Estate Investment of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. operates within the real estate investment industry, focusing on acquiring, managing, and investing in real estate properties.

Average Trading Volume: 721

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $113.9M

