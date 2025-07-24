First Quantum Minerals Reports Q2 2025 Results with Key Project Milestones

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First Quantum Minerals ( (TSE:FM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

First Quantum Minerals reported a net earnings of $18 million for Q2 2025, with significant milestones including government approval for the Cobre Panamá project and progress on the Kansanshi S3 Expansion. Despite a decrease in copper production, the company anticipates a stronger second half of the year and has initiated gold hedges to support liquidity. The company is also exploring a new gold zone at Kansanshi, showing promising preliminary results.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:FM) stock is a Buy with a C$22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Quantum Minerals stock, see the TSE:FM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:FM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FM is a Neutral.

The stock score is primarily driven by financial performance challenges, despite solid technical momentum. Strategic initiatives and operational management from the earnings call provide a moderate boost, but high valuation metrics and liquidity issues limit the overall attractiveness.

More about First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a mining and metals company primarily focused on the production of copper and gold. The company operates in various regions, with significant projects such as Cobre Panamá and Kansanshi, and is known for its efforts in expanding its mining operations and enhancing financial flexibility.

Average Trading Volume: 2,179,252

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$20.3B

