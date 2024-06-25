First Quantum Announces Q2 2024 Results Date

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has released an update.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is set to release its second quarter financial and operating results for 2024 on July 23, after market close, with a conference call and webcast to follow on July 24 at 9:00 am ET. The webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website for those who cannot attend the live event. Shareholders and interested investors are encouraged to access details on First Quantum’s website or through the provided contact information.

