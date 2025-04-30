First Phosphate Corp. to Terminate U.S. Registration and Reporting Obligations

First Phosphate Corp. ( (TSE:PHOS) ) has issued an announcement.

On April 30, 2025, First Phosphate Corp. announced its intention to terminate the registration of its common shares under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act and cease its reporting obligations. This decision reflects the company’s focus on its primary trading markets in Canada and Germany, where the majority of its trading volume occurs, and may impact its U.S. stakeholders by reducing transparency in the U.S. market.

More about First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of phosphate, a key component used in fertilizers and various industrial applications. The company primarily trades its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 99,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

