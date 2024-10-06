First Pacific Bolsters Infrastructure Holdings

First Pacific Co (HK:0142) has released an update.

First Pacific Co’s affiliate, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), has struck a deal to acquire majority shares in Egis Investment Partners Philippines, Inc. (EIPPI) and Easytrip Services Corporation (ESC) from Egis Projects SAS, boosting MPTC’s economic interest in key infrastructure assets. MPTC will now fully own both EIPPI and ESC, significantly increasing their stake in NLEX Corporation, a major toll expressway. Additionally, a Master Services Agreement was signed for implementing a multi-lane free flow tolling system in Luzon, Philippines.

For further insights into HK:0142 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.