First Pacific Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in META

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

First Pacific Advisors LLC, managed by Richard Atwood, recently executed a significant transaction involving Meta Platforms, Inc. ((META)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 5,474 shares.

Spark’s Take on META Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, META is a Outperform.

Meta Platforms excels in financial performance with strong growth and profitability metrics, which is the most significant factor driving the stock score. The positive momentum in technical analysis and favorable earnings call sentiment further bolster the score. However, valuation concerns and regulatory challenges pose moderate risks.

To see Spark’s full report on META stock, click here.

More about Meta Platforms, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 28.31%

Average Trading Volume: 12,634,116

Current Market Cap: $1885.6B

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue