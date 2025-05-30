First Nordic Metals Strengthens Position with Q1 2025 Achievements

Confident Investing Starts Here:

First Nordic Metals ( (TSE:FNM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

First Nordic Metals has released its unaudited financial statements for Q1 2025, highlighting significant operational advancements, including the initiation of comprehensive exploration and drilling programs in Sweden’s Gold Line belt. The company has strengthened its leadership team and successfully listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden. Key achievements include identifying new gold targets, commencing extensive drilling programs, and being recognized as a 2025 TSX Venture 50 company. These developments position First Nordic Metals as a prominent player in the European gold exploration market, potentially enhancing its market presence and stakeholder value.

More about First Nordic Metals

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company focused on consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The company’s flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, in partnership with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. First Nordic also owns district-scale licenses in Sweden’s Gold Line greenstone belt and Finland’s Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit.

Average Trading Volume: 256,065

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$118M

