First National Financial Shareholders Approve Acquisition Plan

First National Financial ( (TSE:FN) ) has issued an announcement.

First National Financial Corporation announced that its shareholders have approved a plan of arrangement for a new acquisition vehicle controlled by private equity funds managed by Birch Hill Equity Partners and Brookfield Asset Management to acquire all outstanding shares, excluding those owned by the company’s founders, for $48.00 per share in cash. The approval was overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, with 98.82% of votes in favor, and 92.32% approval from minority shareholders. The transaction is pending final court approval and other conditions, with an anticipated closure in the fourth quarter of 2025, potentially impacting the company’s operations and market positioning.

First National Financial Corporation is a Canadian-based company that operates as an originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. It is one of Canada’s largest non-bank mortgage originators and underwriters, managing almost $160 billion in mortgages.

