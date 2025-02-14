First National Financial Announces February 2025 Dividend Payment

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

An announcement from First National Financial ( (TSE:FN) ) is now available.

First National Financial Corporation announced a monthly dividend payment of $0.208334 per common share for February 2025. This dividend will be payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record by February 28, 2025, and is considered an eligible dividend for income tax purposes. This announcement reinforces First National’s commitment to providing consistent returns to its investors and highlights its stable position in the financial market.

More about First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation is a leading Canadian-based originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. With over $150 billion in mortgages under administration, it stands as one of the largest non-bank mortgage originators in Canada and is among the top three in the mortgage broker distribution channel.

YTD Price Performance: 0.25%

Average Trading Volume: 31,422

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.41B

See more insights into FN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.