First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Announces Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares ( (FMBH) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 30, 2025, First Mid Bancshares, Inc. announced the promotion of Matthew K. Smith to President and Jordan Read to Chief Financial Officer, effective June 24, 2025. These leadership changes are part of the company’s strategy to support its growth and success, with Smith overseeing all lines of business and Read managing financial strategy and risk oversight. The appointments reflect the company’s confidence in their leadership and aim to ensure continuity and strategic execution.

The most recent analyst rating on (FMBH) stock is a Hold with a $47.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock, see the FMBH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FMBH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FMBH is a Neutral.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares scores a 68, driven by strong financial performance and solid valuation metrics. Technical indicators support a stable outlook, with potential for growth highlighted by recent corporate actions. However, the absence of earnings call data tempers the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on FMBH stock, click here.

More about First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a community-focused financial services organization with $7.6 billion in assets, offering banking, insurance, wealth management, brokerage, and agricultural services. The company operates in Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin, with a loan production office in Indiana, and has a history dating back to 1865.

Average Trading Volume: 68,162

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $916.9M

For an in-depth examination of FMBH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue