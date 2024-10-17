First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2024 Production and Discoveries

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) has released an update.

First Majestic Silver reported a productive third quarter of 2024 with a 4% increase in silver equivalent production, totaling 5.5 million ounces. This uptick was largely driven by enhanced gold production at its San Dimas and Santa Elena mines, alongside an active exploration program that led to a significant high-grade gold and silver discovery at the Santa Elena property.

