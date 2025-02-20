First Majestic Silver Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results Amid Ongoing Tax Dispute

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

First Majestic Silver ( (TSE:AG) ) has issued an announcement.

On February 20, 2025, First Majestic Silver Corp. released its financial results for the three and nine months ending December 31, 2024. The report indicates that the company’s financial statements were audited and showed no material misstatements, reflecting a stable financial position. The audit also assessed the effectiveness of the company’s internal control over financial reporting, which was found to be effective as of December 31, 2024. Additionally, the company is involved in an ongoing tax dispute with the Mexican Tax Authorities, which could have implications for its financial obligations regarding intercompany silver revenues.

More about First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a company operating in the silver mining industry, primarily focused on the extraction and production of silver and other precious metals. The company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and operates with a market focus on silver mining operations, mainly in Mexico.

YTD Price Performance: -9.75%

Average Trading Volume: 13,840,875

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.57B

