Gatos Silver (GATO) has released an update.

First Majestic Silver Corp. has agreed to acquire Gatos Silver, with Gatos shareholders to receive 2.550 First Majestic shares for each of their shares, valuing Gatos at roughly $970 million. The merger will consolidate major silver mining districts in Mexico, enhancing production and boosting free cash flow for the combined entity.

