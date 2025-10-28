First Horizon Elects Sital K. Mody to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

First Horizon ( (FHN) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, First Horizon Corporation and its subsidiary, First Horizon Bank, elected Sital K. Mody to their Boards of Directors. Mr. Mody, who is currently the President of the Natural Gas Pipelines Group at Kinder Morgan, Inc., brings extensive experience in energy infrastructure and strategic operations. His appointment includes roles on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Compensation Committee. Additionally, the Board approved an amendment to the Bylaws, increasing the number of directors from thirteen to fourteen.

Spark’s Take on FHN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FHN is a Neutral.

First Horizon’s overall score reflects strong earnings growth and a solid capital position, offset by technical weakness and challenges in revenue growth and cash flow efficiency. The valuation is fair, with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield.

More about First Horizon

Average Trading Volume: 12,846,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.6B

