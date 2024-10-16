First Hawaiian Appoints Tertia Freas to Board

An announcement from First Hawaiian ( (FHB) ) is now available.

First Hawaiian, Inc. has appointed Tertia M. Freas to its Board of Directors and the Audit Committee, bringing her extensive experience in accounting and finance to the team. Freas, who has a robust background in public accounting and serves as the executive director of a private foundation, will also join the board of First Hawaiian Bank. This strategic move aims to leverage her expertise to drive the bank’s continued growth and success in the financial market.

